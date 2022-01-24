Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 695,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 375,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 423,256 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $662,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

