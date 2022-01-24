PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $22,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

