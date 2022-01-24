Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.18

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 401367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NILSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

