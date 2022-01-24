Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 1470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services.

