Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 145,349 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,349 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of NexGen Energy worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

