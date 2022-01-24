Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,336 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of ModivCare worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

