Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $173.42 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

