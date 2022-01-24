Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $4,021,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

