Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 145,349 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,349 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of NexGen Energy worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXE opened at $4.06 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

