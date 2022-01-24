Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,565 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

