Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Medifast worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $192.03 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

