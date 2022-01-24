Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.