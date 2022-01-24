Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $271.57 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.