Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.61 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.