Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.78 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $15,168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE SJI opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

