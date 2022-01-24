Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.86 Million Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Equinox Gold worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

