Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Installed Building Products worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $108.05 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

