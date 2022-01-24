Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Plexus worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $80.89 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

