Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

