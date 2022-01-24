Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $246.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

