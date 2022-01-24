Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

