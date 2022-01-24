Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 326.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,631,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.99 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

