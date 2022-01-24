Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.