Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

