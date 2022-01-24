Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Kroger by 18.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 166.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

