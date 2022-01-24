Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,020 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $299.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.47 and its 200 day moving average is $283.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.