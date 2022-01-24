Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,190 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 29.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $161.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

