Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $325.74 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

