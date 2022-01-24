Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.