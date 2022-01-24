Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 57.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $175.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

