Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of INT stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

