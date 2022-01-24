Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

