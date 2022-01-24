Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $324,750.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LUNG stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 562,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,872. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $921.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pulmonx by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

