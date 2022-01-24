Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,024.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $11,024.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.55 or 1.00121161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

