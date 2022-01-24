Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

