Puxin Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 1st (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.
NEW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38. Puxin has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $9.17.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Puxin
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.
