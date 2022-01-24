Puxin Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 1st (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

NEW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38. Puxin has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

