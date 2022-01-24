Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CTRA stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.