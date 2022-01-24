Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.