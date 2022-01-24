Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.72 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $375.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

