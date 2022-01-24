Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.