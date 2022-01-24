Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $47.23 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.