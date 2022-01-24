Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Issued By DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

COLB opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 382,888 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

