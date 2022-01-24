Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 149,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

