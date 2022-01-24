Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $339,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

