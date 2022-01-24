Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:RCH opened at C$48.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$35.60 and a 52-week high of C$49.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.32.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.