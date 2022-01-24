Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Cut by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

