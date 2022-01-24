Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.99 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.