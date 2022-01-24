Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

DFS opened at $114.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

