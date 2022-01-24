Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

