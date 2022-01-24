Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.43 on Monday. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

